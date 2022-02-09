Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameresco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ameresco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.64.

Ameresco stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.59.

In related news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $751,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 210.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,541,000 after acquiring an additional 72,783 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 265.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 21.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

