Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post earnings of $10.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,500.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,549.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,518.35. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total value of $10,057,109.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,726 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,355 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

