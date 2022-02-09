Franco-Nevada Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FNV. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.54.

FNV opened at $139.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.86 and a 200 day moving average of $139.70. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.