CyberArk Software (CYBR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect CyberArk Software to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $139.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.29 and a beta of 1.36. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

