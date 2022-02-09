RPT Realty (RPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 51,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

