Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.