Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $23.34.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGY. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 38,715 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 211.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $564,000.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

