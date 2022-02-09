Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE HII opened at $186.00 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $164.50 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $38,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.20.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

