Analysts Offer Predictions for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of SPR opened at $49.74 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Amundi purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $125,263,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,395,000 after purchasing an additional 815,074 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,968,000 after purchasing an additional 737,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 775,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,587,000 after purchasing an additional 725,142 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.58%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.