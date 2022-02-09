Analysts Offer Predictions for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPR)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of SPR opened at $49.74 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Amundi purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $125,263,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,395,000 after purchasing an additional 815,074 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,968,000 after purchasing an additional 737,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 775,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,587,000 after purchasing an additional 725,142 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.58%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.