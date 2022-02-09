T-Mobile US, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile US in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Truist Financial also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

TMUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $125.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $156.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.97. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $1,191,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

