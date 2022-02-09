Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 110 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been given a CHF 110 target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SREN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 96 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 112 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 85 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 111 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 12 month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.