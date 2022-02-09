Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Raised to C$100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$41.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 160.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$80.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.06.

TSE:LSPD opened at C$38.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.45. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of C$33.19 and a twelve month high of C$165.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

