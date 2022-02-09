JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$68.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.15.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$66.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.69. The company has a market cap of C$60.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.29. BCE has a 52 week low of C$54.42 and a 52 week high of C$68.17.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.