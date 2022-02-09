Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Panasonic in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Panasonic from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

PCRFY stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Panasonic has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

