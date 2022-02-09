Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Panasonic in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Panasonic from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.
About Panasonic
Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Panasonic (PCRFY)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Panasonic (PCRFY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.