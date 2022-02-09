Gossamer Bio Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,195 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,424% compared to the typical volume of 144 call options.

Shares of GOSS opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $683.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.