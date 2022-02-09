Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of SNY opened at $53.61 on Monday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

