Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $44.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.82. Open Text has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Open Text by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

