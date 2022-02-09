$66.57 Million in Sales Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will announce $66.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.70 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $68.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $275.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.78 million to $275.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $297.17 million, with estimates ranging from $292.75 million to $301.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,612,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,827,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after buying an additional 11,129 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 65.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after buying an additional 508,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

UVSP stock opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

