Zacks Investment Research Upgrades J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) to Hold

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
J D Wetherspoon stock opened at $67.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of $63.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.69.
JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.
