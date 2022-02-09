High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “High Tide Inc. is a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. High Tide Inc. is based in CALGARY, AB. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HITI. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Desjardins cut their target price on High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

High Tide stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.66 million and a P/E ratio of -33.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. High Tide has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in High Tide by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of High Tide by 314.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in High Tide during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in High Tide during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

