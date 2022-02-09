PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.81 Per Share

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $7.81 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.05. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Shares of PDCE opened at $57.04 on Monday. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 139.12 and a beta of 3.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in PDC Energy by 282.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,320,930 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 117.07%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

