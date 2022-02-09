Jaguar Mining Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Jaguar Mining in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.
Jaguar Mining stock opened at C$4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.44. Jaguar Mining has a one year low of C$3.70 and a one year high of C$11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of C$289.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Jaguar Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.
About Jaguar Mining
Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.
