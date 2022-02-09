Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.44). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of AUPH opened at $18.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $33.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 490.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $135,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,059.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 148,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,160,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jill Leversage bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

