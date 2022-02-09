BlackLine (BL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $152.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.60.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $210,435.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,761 shares of company stock worth $10,436,919. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

