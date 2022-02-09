FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60.

EGO has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

EGO opened at $9.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

