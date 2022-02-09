Equinix (EQIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $690.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $774.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $800.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.33.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $15,132,633. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

