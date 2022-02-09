AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $120.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,013.00 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $185.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.05.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AppFolio by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.
About AppFolio
AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.
