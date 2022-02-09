AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $120.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,013.00 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $185.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.05.

In related news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AppFolio by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

