DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 365 ($4.94) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.09) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of DFS opened at GBX 225 ($3.04) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £581.47 million and a P/E ratio of 6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 243.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 259.74. DFS Furniture has a one year low of GBX 206.50 ($2.79) and a one year high of GBX 318.50 ($4.31).

In other DFS Furniture news, insider Mike Schmidt bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £24,800 ($33,536.17).

About DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

