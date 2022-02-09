IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

IntegraFin (LON:IHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($9.06) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 640 ($8.65) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.25) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 477.80 ($6.46) on Monday. IntegraFin has a 12-month low of GBX 470 ($6.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 610.50 ($8.26). The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 31.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 535.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 548.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

In related news, insider Victoria Cochrane acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 527 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £19,762.50 ($26,724.14). Insiders have bought a total of 3,803 shares of company stock worth $2,005,897 in the last three months.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

