Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €190.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €190.00 ($218.39) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WCH. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($166.67) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($172.41) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($188.51) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($181.61) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($185.06) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €163.36 ($187.77).

ETR WCH opened at €128.15 ($147.30) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €136.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €144.79. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €102.60 ($117.93) and a 52-week high of €174.75 ($200.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

