Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €48.00 ($55.17) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HFG. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($96.55) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($131.03) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($129.89) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($108.16) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($121.84) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €90.46 ($103.97).

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €54.34 ($62.46) on Monday. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €53.15 ($61.09) and a 12-month high of €97.50 ($112.07). The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion and a PE ratio of 30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €78.02.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

