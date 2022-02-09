Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.38) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s current price.
VMUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 185 ($2.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 229.78 ($3.11).
LON:VMUK opened at GBX 203.70 ($2.75) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 181.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 190.09. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 156.70 ($2.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42.
About Virgin Money UK
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.
See Also
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.