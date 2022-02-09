Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.38) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s current price.

VMUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 185 ($2.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 229.78 ($3.11).

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 203.70 ($2.75) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 181.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 190.09. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 156.70 ($2.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 19,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.23), for a total transaction of £31,552.95 ($42,667.95).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

