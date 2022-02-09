JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,100

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,840 ($65.45) to GBX 5,100 ($68.97) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIO. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.37) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($73.02) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.80) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($75.73) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($70.86) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,146.67 ($69.60).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,617 ($75.96) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,095.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,109.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($58.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.99). The stock has a market cap of £70.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.00), for a total value of £269.90 ($364.98).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

