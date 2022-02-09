Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Stock Price Up 5.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s share price rose 5.4% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 47,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,241,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Specifically, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 26.9% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 13.2% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 38,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

