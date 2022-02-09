Glencore (LON:GLEN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 470 to GBX 480. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Glencore traded as high as GBX 423.35 ($5.72) and last traded at GBX 421.85 ($5.70), with a volume of 8942791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 407.80 ($5.51).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.36) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.09) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 448 ($6.06) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 449.13 ($6.07).

The company has a market cap of £54.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 384.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 358.95.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

