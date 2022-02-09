Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $402.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to post $402.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $370.89 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $376.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 228,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 844,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,366,000 after purchasing an additional 75,537 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $50.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

