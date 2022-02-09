Analysts Expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.38 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will announce $87.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.10 million and the lowest is $83.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services reported sales of $81.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $334.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.18 million to $338.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $351.62 million, with estimates ranging from $343.75 million to $359.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

LINC stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $40,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 175,075 shares of company stock worth $1,240,695 in the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 221,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.