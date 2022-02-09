New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Up 5.7% After Analyst Upgrade

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.75. The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 246,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,971,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. boosted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 95.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,732 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter worth $6,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in New Gold by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,617,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,764 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

