Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $111.74, but opened at $116.25. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $118.72, with a volume of 4,367 shares changing hands.

Specifically, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SI. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.85. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 2.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $785,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

