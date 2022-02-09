Investors Purchase Large Volume of Cornerstone Building Brands Call Options (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,025 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 542% compared to the average daily volume of 627 call options.

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter worth $67,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNR. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NYSE CNR opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.03. Cornerstone Building Brands has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $19.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

