NMI Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,266 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,480% compared to the typical volume of 270 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,285,000 after purchasing an additional 455,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NMI by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,678,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after acquiring an additional 27,082 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NMI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,514,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,844,000 after acquiring an additional 36,345 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NMI by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,428,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NMI by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,461,000 after acquiring an additional 44,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. NMI has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

