S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Insider Paul Roy Buys 80,000 Shares

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) insider Paul Roy purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.84) per share, for a total transaction of £404,800 ($547,396.89).
SFOR stock opened at GBX 526 ($7.11) on Wednesday. S4 Capital plc has a twelve month low of GBX 405 ($5.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 878 ($11.87). The company has a market cap of £2.92 billion and a PE ratio of -116.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 555.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 672.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SFOR shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.85) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised S4 Capital to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.82) to GBX 730 ($9.87) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.23) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.85) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 863.33 ($11.67).
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
