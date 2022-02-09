FY2021 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

OR has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.27.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$14.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.30. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.39 and a 1-year high of C$18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 1,664.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$50.04 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total transaction of C$117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$562,732.80. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total value of C$1,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,855,156.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,916.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.