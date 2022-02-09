FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CSFB set a C$9.50 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.86.

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$12.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.36. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.28. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.52 and a 52-week high of C$17.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total transaction of C$40,108.02.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.