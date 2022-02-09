Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.26. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $40.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.43. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 11.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 34.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 30,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

