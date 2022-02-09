Ilika plc (LON:IKA) Insider Graeme Purdy Sells 15,000 Shares

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) insider Graeme Purdy sold 15,000 shares of Ilika stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £21,300 ($28,803.25).

Ilika stock opened at GBX 138 ($1.87) on Wednesday. Ilika plc has a 1-year low of GBX 107 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 285 ($3.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £216.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 144.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) target price on shares of Ilika in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.31) price target on shares of Ilika in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

