Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Integra Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 17.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 2,679,999 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Integra Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Integra Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

