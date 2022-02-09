Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,545 ($34.42) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.32% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ICP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($40.57) to GBX 2,885 ($39.01) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
LON ICP opened at GBX 1,840 ($24.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,066.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,141.82. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,714 ($23.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,493 ($33.71). The company has a market cap of £5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.52.
About Intermediate Capital Group
Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.
