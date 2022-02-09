Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group (LON:III)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,840 ($24.88) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.42% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of III stock opened at GBX 1,339 ($18.11) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £13.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.98. 3i Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,104.50 ($14.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($20.39). The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,407.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,347.86.
3i Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.