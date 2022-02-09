Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group (LON:III)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,840 ($24.88) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.42% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of III stock opened at GBX 1,339 ($18.11) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £13.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.98. 3i Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,104.50 ($14.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($20.39). The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,407.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,347.86.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

