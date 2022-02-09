Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.41) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 196.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TCAP. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.84) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.85) to GBX 260 ($3.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.84) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 274.33 ($3.71).

TCAP opened at GBX 134.70 ($1.82) on Monday. TP ICAP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 123.42 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263.05 ($3.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 145.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 161.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

